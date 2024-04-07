fbpx
    Four Dead, Scores Injured After Kensilver Bus Overturns at Nithi Bridge 

    At least four passengers died and scores were injured after a Kensilver bus traveling from Meru to Nairobi was involved in an accident at the Tharaka Nithi bridge on Sunday.

    Tharaka-Nithi County Rescue Services manager Alex Mugambi said the injured were rushed to various hospitals.

    The bus had 39 passengers on board from Maua in Meru County when it allegedly developed break failure.

    Tharaka Nithi County police commander Zacchaeus Ngeno said that the cause of the accident is yet to be known.

    He said they are investigating the accident.

    Elsewhere, five people were killed following a multiple vehicle accident involving several trucks at Timboroa, Baringo along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

    The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the busy highway as rains hampered rescue missions.

    The accidents are the latest in recent past which have claimed many lives.

    There is a campaign to address the trend.

