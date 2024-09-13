Tragedy as Four Die After Sewer Line Walls Collapse in Shauri Moyo

Tragedy struck a construction site after at least four workers were Friday morning killed when walls of a sewer line they were constructing collapsed in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo area.

Three others were rescued after the tragedy which happened on Friday at about 5 am, police and other rescuers said.

Emergency teams responded to the scene minutes after an alarm was raised stating seven people were trapped in the rubbles.

They however managed to rescue three workers. They had woken up early to the site to make a living. Four died.

National Police Service spokesperson said rescue teams had rescued three people.

“They were excavating a sewerage line when it collapsed. We have lost four while three have been rescued,” she said.

Rescuers from the county government and Kenya Red Cross responded to the site and managed to rescue the three.

They joined the others workers on the site in the mission.

“Three individuals have been rescued and taken to Mama Lucy Hospital, thanks to a joint operation involving the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, NMS Ambulance, Kenya Red Cross and Kenya Police,” Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

Such incidents are common at construction sites. The workers lack protection gear as required by law.

The workers are paid between Sh700 and Sh1000.