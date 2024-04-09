Four Family Members Buried Alive in Mudslide After Heavy Rains in Narok

Four family members have been buried alive in a mudslide in Narok’s Torokiat Village following heavy rains.

Police say the victims of the Monday night incident include father, mother, son, and a daughter.

The youngest victim is three-year-old.

The mudslides occurred at unknown time of the night and caused death of residents members of the same family at Torokiat Market.

Torokiat village in Narok South Sub county is mourning the death of the four members of the same family who were swept away by mudslide last night following a heavy downpour being experienced in the area.

The area Sub County Police Commander Isaac Omare said the four are Robert Keter, 35 (father), Faith Keter, 24 (mother), Brian Keter, 5 (son) and Cherotich Keter, 3 (daughter), who were sleeping in their house when the disaster occurred.

He warned that the area is prone to mudslide cautioning those living in low steep areas to move to safer grounds.

Police were Tuesday in the efforts of recovering the bodies that had submerged in the muddy ground.

Narok South Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said Ewaso Nyiro and Oloshapani rivers were currently flooded hampering transport across the rivers.

The DCC urged residents of Chepalungu, Torokiat, Pampanik, Oloishusho and Enakishomi areas to exercise caution and remain vigilant during this rainy season.

“These areas are near Maasai Mau forest which is prone to mudslides due to steep terrain and heavy rains. Those living in low steep grounds should move to safer places,” he said.

Most parts of the country are experiencing heavy rains and there are fears of more deaths coming.