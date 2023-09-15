Four Foreigners Arraigned for Using Tourist Visas for Training in Nairobi, Released on Sh30,000 Cash Bail

A Nairobi court Thursday ordered four foreigners charged with using tourist visas to conduct a military training to be released on Sh30,000 cash bail.

The four were Wednesday arrested in a police operation for gaining access to Kenya disingenuously.

They were accused of using tourist visas to come to Kenya and later conduct military-related training at a hotel along Argwings Kodhek.

They were conducting the training under the umbrella of Connacce International Chaplain, police said.

The four Adam Jones (Nigerian), Clement Messi Arnold(Cameroon), Wakilou Dina (Cameroon) and Medjake Komlan Apelete (Togo) were released by a Kahawa West law court on Sh30,000 cash bail.

The court Thursday ordered them to surrender their passports to police pending determination of their case.

The court declined the prosecution’s request to hold the four for five days pending probe into their offenses and ordered the mention of the case be on September 20, 2023.

They were arrested at a popular restaurant by the police from the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit.

Also detained was one Charles Olaboro, a Ugandan national who stated that he is a member of Conacce International Chaplain. He was however released.

Police said they had been trailing the four since September 9 when they were tipped they were here on a tourist visa but were conducting the training.

According to police who were in the operation, they found the four in the middle of the training, which they deemed illegal.

They were found in possession of passports and badges labeled Conacce International.

The four suspects claimed that they went into hiding for fear of arrest on realizing that they needed certification to offer training in the country.

Police have been conducting operations targeting foreigners who are in the country illegally.

Some of them arrive on tourist visas but end up conducting other gainful businesses, which authorities say is against the law.

Some of those targeted are believed to be involved in various forms of crimes including narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

Multi-agency teams are engaged in the operations and warn they will also target those hosting the foreigners.

