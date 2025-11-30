Four found dead after separate drowning incidents

Four people were separately found dead after suspected drowning.

The victims include two young boys who were playing at a dam in Kiandai, Kirinyaga County.

The first incident was reported in the Savannah area, Nairobi, where the Ngong River meanders.

Police said a decomposed body of a man was found lying on the river bank of the Ngong River long after he had died.

The body was swept to the area before it was discovered Friday afternoon. It had no identification documents and was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

In Ramula, Yala, Siaya County, the body of a man was found in Kochanda stream long after his drowning, police said.

Police said the body was fully dressed when it was found and retrieved to the local mortuary. Police said the body had visible injuries in the head and hands and that they are open to investigating murder.

The body was kept at the Yala Level Four mortuary pending an autopsy and identification.

In Kiandai, Kirinyaga County, two bodies of two young boys who had drowned in a dam were retrieved.

The two had drowned on Thursday November 27 as they played in the water. Police said they were aged 10 and 15.

It was until the following day when the bodies were retrieved from the dam by Kenya Red Cross and Kirinyaga Fire Fighters officials.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

And police in Kisumu are investigating an incident where a fisherman died after an assault by a fellow fisherman after a disagreement in Obambo area.

The police said Ochieng Janyahera succumbed to the injuries almost ten days after his attack. Two fishermen had disagreed at Usare beach and fought before Janyahera was hit in the head. He died days later at the Kisumu Hospital. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man was hit and killed in an attack by unknown people in Kawaida area, Karuri, Kiambu County.

Police said Stephen Koloni, 37 succumbed to the injuries in hospital ten days after the incident.

Two suspects were arrested and will face murder charges, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary after the death on November 28 pending an autopsy, police said.