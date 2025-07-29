Four including NYPD officer, killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting, officials say

Four people, including a member of the New York Police Department, were killed today in Midtown Manhattan, authorities said tonight. The police officer, 36, was a three-and-a-half year veteran of the department and an immigrant from Bangladesh, Mayor Eric Adams said.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the gunman as Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas, He died of a self-inflicted wound.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the lobby of 345 Park Avenue at 52nd Street in Manhattan and immediately opening fire on an NYPD officer and others, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday night at a news conference.

The shooter then made his way to the elevator bank, where he shot a security guard, Tisch said.

Then gunman then went up to the 33rd floor, where he shot another person before shooting himself in the chest, she said.

Multiple 911 calls started to come in for an active shooter inside the building at around 6:28 p.m., Tisch said.

Officers from New York’s Special Operations Division are now conducting a secondary sweep of the building on Park Avenue and there is no longer a threat to the public, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday at a news conference.

“I want to be very clear, we believe this to be a lone shooter, and there is no longer an active threat to the public,” Tisch said.

The suspected shooter in today’s attack Midtown Manhattan let a woman walk by unharmed, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said tonight during a news conference.

After shooting several people while entering the building, the gunman called for an elevator.

Shane Devon Tamura, the 27-year-old suspected gunman in Monday’s attack at a Manhattan skyscraper, traveled cross-country before arriving in New York City.

Tamura’s vehicle traveled through Colorado on July 26, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Monday evening news conference.

Tamura, who was from Las Vegas, traveled through Nebraska and Iowa on July 27 and then was seen in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. Monday. The vehicle entered New York City shortly thereafter, Tisch said, citing law enforcement partners in Las Vegas.

Police searched the gunman’s car and found a loaded revolver, a rifle case and ammunition, among other things, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference.

“Inside of that vehicle, officers found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack, and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura,” she said, referring to the gunman, who she had identified as Shane Devon Tamura.

Police also searched the car for explosives but didn’t find any, she added.

The gunman in Monday’s shooting in Midtown Manhattan had a mental health history, police said in an ongoing news conference, though his motives are still being determined.

27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura “has a documented mental health history,” said New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.

“His motives are still under investigation and we are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” she said. “345 Park Avenue is a commercial office building whose tenants include the NFL, Rudin Management, KPMG and Blackstone.”

Police say the man who shot five people in Midtown Manhattan Monday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After entering the building a shooting one person on the 33rd floor of the Park Avenue building, “He then proceeds down a hallway and shoots himself in the chest,” said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

The alleged gunman in the deadly shooting in Midtown Manhattan was carrying an M4 assault rifle, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

