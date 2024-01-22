Four Kenyan Truck Drivers Killed in South Sudan

Four Kenyan truck drivers were allegedly been shot dead under unclear circumstances in South Sudan.

About 64 others were detained for demonstrating the killing of their colleagues.

The Kenya Long Distance Drivers Association came out on Sunday January 21 to lament against atrocities allegedly committed against their members detained by the South Sudan officials.

According to the association, 64 Kenyans who are long-distance drivers were arrested by the South Sudan authorities and it is feared that they are being mistreated while in custody.

“They were frogmarched from their vehicles at gunpoint by security officers and taken to jails. We are worried because we know what would happen to them there. They are in chains the whole day in the cells,” Roman Wema, Chairperson-Long Distance Drivers Association said.

The arrests were apparently made as the group was protesting against the death of four other Kenyans who were killed in unclear circumstances.

The association membership alleges that the four Kenyans were shot dead by South-Sudanese law enforcement personnel stationed along the roads.

“Recently two of our members have been killed, but the other week, two had also been killed,” Wema said.

He further added that those killed are members of the Long Distance Truck Drivers Association from Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

Some of those detained have been released but for fear of attack on the roads, have not yet returned home.

More than 3,500 drivers operate on the transport corridor where they ferry goods from Mombasa to South Sudan which is landlocked

The drivers are appealing for the Kenyan government to facilitate the safe travel of those detained back into the country and the challenges faced by drivers addressed by the two countries.

There was no immediate comment from Kenyan and South Sudan authorities.