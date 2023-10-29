Tragedy as Four Killed After Kisauni Quarry Caves in

At least four people were killed after a quarry caved in at a site in Kisauni, Mombasa County, police said.

Two other people are missing as search and rescue mission went on Saturday night up to Sunday.

On Saturday night, first responders recovered a fourth body following the retrieval of three others earlier in the day.

Mombasa County CEC in charge of Roads in Mombasa County Dan Manyala said it is unfortunate that we are witnessing disasters in the county but they will overcome.

The incident occurred when a quarry collapsed in the Katani area trapping six individuals who were digging murram, officials said.

Four bodies were retrieved hours later.

Rescue operations led by the Mombasa County Fire Service went on overnight with hopes of finding the missing ones.

Manyala said there were slim chances that the remaining bodies would be retrieved on Saturday night.

Relatives and friends of the missing persons camped at the site with hopes of finding them in vain.

The bodies were taken to the local mortuary.

The County Deputy Director for Infrastructure James Okero stated that they would wait for a report on missing persons before quarry operations are allowed to resume.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nasir arrived at the scene and closed the quarry immediately.

The Governor sent a warning to traders across the county warning them against digging quarries without the relevant permits and adhering to the law.

”Our people should understand that working in this kind of queries is unsafe,” he said.

The Governor further urged any similar operations to get the county’s approval in order to make sure they were safe to operate.

The incident comes two weeks after two people died in Junda area in Kisauni after a well they were digging collapsed.

The county government has ordered the closure of Katani quarry as investigations into who authorised the digging of murram in the area.