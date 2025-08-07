Four killed in two separate incidents involving robbery of motorcycle in Kakamega

Four people were killed in two separate incidents involving the robbery of a motorcycle in Lugari area, Kakamega County.

Three of the victims were lynched by a mob after being accused of being robbers. The three were also linked to an earlier incident where a bodaboda rider was killed in a robbery incident in Makutano Market area.

The drama started on August 3 when the bodaboda rider identified as Aluda Misoga was found murdered after he had carried three pillion passengers who were headed for Bungoma Town.

Witnesses and police said the three had pretended to be passengers before they attacked Misoga and killed him. They escaped on his motorcycle, police said.

On Wednesday August 6, the three were spotted in Turbo area, Uasin Gishu County riding the motorcycle. An alarm was raised prompting the rider to speed off towards the Makutano area where a trap had been laid by the public who had been tipped off.

The mob stoned them to death before setting their bodies on fire. Police were called to the scene and moved the bodies to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing. Two other people were separately lynched by mobs, police said.

Police said the incidents happened in Suna, Migori County and Kerugoya in Kirinyaga County.

The bodies are lying in mortuaries pending autopsy and other investigations. Up to three people are lynched on a daily basis in a worrying trend, police say.