Four killed in two separate murder, mob lynching incidents in Kisii and Siaya

Four people were killed in two separate incidents of murder and suicide that were reported in Kisii and Siaya Counties.

In the first incident, a man who had gone to demand payment of his money from a village mate was lynched by a mob after he had hit and fatally injured his friend in an altercation in Manga village, Ramasha, Kisii County.

The police said Joshua Momanyi, 40 went to demand payment of his debt at the home of Evans Onsarigo, 65 on Wednesday September 17, 2025 evening.

While at the home of Onsarigo, an altercation broke out and Onsarigo hit Momanyi in the head killing him instantly.

Responders to the scene raised an alarm alerting locals who responded to the scene.

The villagers locked Momanyi in his house and set it on fire. He died painfully in the house.

Police said his body was burnt beyond recognition before it was moved to the mortuary together with that of Momanyi pending an autopsy.

The villagers escaped the scene as police arrived there for processing.

Elsewhere in Sinaga, Siaya County, a man was lynched after he was accused of murder in the Ulagai village.

Police said Caleb Ouma, 25 was stoned to death on suspicion he was behind the murder of one Kevin Ochieng in the area.

The body of Ochieng had been found on the roadside earlier on and the motive of the murder was not established immediately.

It was then that villagers descended on Ouma, stoning him to death. Police said they were unable to rescue him.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police discourage mob lynching incidents and term them criminal. The police want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.

Dozens of innocent people are stoned to death in a series of incidents reported in parts of the country in a worrying trend of mob lynching.

Police say the reported cases are under investigations for possible prosecution on the suspects behind them.