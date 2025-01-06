Four of Abducted Youths Released, Whereabouts of Kibet Bull Remain Unknown

Two more youths who had been abducted in December were Monday released.

This increased to four, the number of those so far released.

The families of Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli and Rony Kiplangat said their kin had reached out to them.

Mwangi and Muteti had met their families physically.

Rony was found in Machakos County, and Bernard Kavuli, who was abducted in Ngong found in Kitale.

They were struggling to reach their families.

Peter Muteti was found in Nairobi CBD and witnesses said he was disoriented and now recovering from home.

All the individuals had their hair shaved.

The whereabouts of cartoonist Kibet Bull who is the brother of Rony remain unknown.

He was the key person in the abduction drama linked to the state.

His family said they only heard from Rony Kiplangat, Kibet’s brother who went missing before the cartoonist was abducted.

Steve Mbisi, who has also been reported missing, is yet to be found.

Billy had walked to his Majengo home in Embu after being abandoned in Nyeri, almost 60 kilometers away.

It is believed some state agents were behind the abduction incidents.

This came as human rights activists planned a protest on Monday January 6 to denounce abduction and forced disappearance.

Police were deployed to various places to address the threats to hold the protests.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had been ordered to appear in court on January 8 to explain the whereabouts of the individuals.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga directed the police to inform him on the status of investigations into claims of abductions and forced disappearances by January 1, 2025.

He cited the cases of Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplang’at and recently cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.

He said he is concerned with reports of abductions and forced disappearances in the country hence the need for the probe.

He said he is cognisant of the state’s obligation to protect and preserve the right to life and the freedom and security of the person as provided for under Articles 26 and 29 among other provisions of the Constitution of Kenya.

He directed Kanja and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to probe the matter within three days and forward the probe file to his office for action.