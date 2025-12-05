Four people killed, several others injured in road accident in Busia

Four people died and several others were left with serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident in the Wakhungu area, of Nangina ward, Funyula constituency, Busia County.

It is alleged that the vehicle, which belongs to the Sugar Zone Sacco and was heading from Bumala town towards Port Victoria, burst its front tyre, causing the driver to lose control.

This led to the deaths of the four; the driver, a woman, and two other men.

The injured were taken to Nangina Mission Hospital, with Samia Sub-County OCPD Richard Moracha saying investigations are ongoing before a full report is released.

Tension remained high in Ikolomani, Kakamega County, after a day of fierce running battles between police and residents that left three people dead and 25 police officers injured.

The three died on December 4, 2025.

A public participation forum organised by the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) to discuss a proposed gold extraction project by a private investor turned chaotic when rowdy youth armed with crude weapons blocked the road to Musali Mixed Day and Boarding Senior School and attacked the convoy.

Several journalists were also injured in the clashes, which left a trail of destruction at the school.

The clash erupted over a planned NEMA public participation exercise linked to Shanta Gold Company’s proposed extraction of gold valued at roughly Sh680 billion.

Residents say they oppose the project, warning it would displace around 800 families and strip them of their livelihoods.

From Isulu, the group marched straight to Musali Mixed Day and Boarding Senior School, the designated venue for the NEMA meeting.

Their anger was unleashed on chairs, books, and shelves.

Police, who have launched investigations into the incident, say the protests appear to have been orchestrated by a criminal gang with specific targets in mind.

Ikolomani Deputy County Commissioner Geofrey Mayama said they are investigating the issue.

“Any sane person cannot go and destroy a school where children acquire knowledge. I think these are fellows with a very ill motive in the community and I want to assure the public we will pursue the perpetrators of this heinous act to the logical end and ensure they’re brought to book.”

Two police officers who sustained serious injuries are currently receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Additional police reinforcements have been deployed to the area to restore calm. Meanwhile, the NEMA public participation exercise has been called off.