Four perish in road accident along Kibwezi-Kitui road

Four people were Saturday night killed in a road accident on the Kibwezi-Kitui road in Makueni County.

Police said one passenger was left in critical condition after being involved in the accident.

Kibwezi base commander Morris Situma said the accident occurred at around 11pm on killing three on the spot and two were rushed to the Kibwezi AMREF hospital for treatment.

One more victims however succumbed to injuries at the medical facility as one was left nursing injuries.

The five were reportedly driving from a dowry ceremony ahead of a wedding planned for next Saturday when the accident happened.

This was among five accidents reported in Saturday night, police said.

Elsewhere in Sagana, Kirinyaga County, along the Sagana-Makutano road, a female pedestrian aged 88 and was killed by a speeding car.

The woman was crossing the road when she was hit and killed on Saturday night, police said.

In Suna, Migori County, along the Kisii-Migori road at Oyani bridge, a rider was killed in a collision with a tricycle.

In Rumuruti, Laikipia County, at Sabini area, two female pedestrians were killed in an accident.

This is after a speeding car hit the two who included a woman and a ten year old girl.

Police said the bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending autopsy and investigations.

On Saturday August 9 alone, at least 17 people were killed in separate accidents, police said.