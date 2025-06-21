Four suspects arrested, two children rescued after abduction in Garissa

Four suspects were arrested and two children who were reportedly abducted while on their way to Islamic lessons rescued in a dramatic operation in Garissa.

The children aged seven and 10 were abducted in Garissa and rescued in neighboring Tana River county.

Police a relative reported that his two grandchildren, aged 10 and seven, had left home for their regular Islamic lessons, in Dujis area on Saturday June 21.

Information later received was that the children were seen being forced into a Black Land cruiser Prado to an unknown direction.

Police officers responded quickly and successfully intercepted the vehicle at a roadblock in Garsen, in the neighboring Tana River County.

The children were found alongside four other occupants in the vehicle, who are currently being held in police custody.

Police said they are investigating the motive of the incident and if the men were known to the children or their family.

Detectives said the group with their car was returned to Garissa for further grilling.