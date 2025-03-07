Four suspects lynched in two separate incidents in Nairobi, Mombasa

Four suspects were separately lynched in failed robberies in Naiobi and Mombasa.

Police term mob lynching criminal and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing and further action.

In the first incident, three suspects were stoned to death by a mob in a robbery incident in Jomvu area, Mombasa.

This was after a woman raised an alarm claiming they had lured and robbed her of cash and other valuables.

The woman told police the three lured her through an online dating app before she boarded their hired salon car in Bamburi area.

They, while armed with knives turned to be thugs and robbed her Sh4,200 as they drove through Nyali to Jomvu area on March 5 night.

The owner of the car, while using a tracking device pursued them to the area prompting the gang to abandon it in Jitoni area where the victim raised an alarm.

Locals responded and caught up with the three stoning them to death, police said.

Police visited the scene and recovered a police smoke jacket, police barrette with the head badge and knives.

The bodies were moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Dandora, Nairobi, a suspect was lynched by a mob in a botched robbery.

A bodaboda rider told police he had picked up and ferried two passengers -a male and a female from Saika to Dandora.

On reaching at Happy Tot area, two men appeared while armed with a knife and robbed him his mobile phone, Sh800 and his motorcycle.

The rider sought help from other riders who gave chase and managed to intercept the suspects near terminus area, and were subjected to mob injustice leaving suspect dead.

Police on patrol rescued the second suspect and took him to the hospital in serious condition in the March 6 incident.

The said motorcycle was recovered while the body was removed to the mortuary.

Elsewhere in Eldoret town, police saved three suspects from being lynched by a mob after a series of robberies.

The suspects had to seek brief refuge at a private school after realizing they were being trailed by an angry mob.

They later sneaked out and tried to escape before they were cornered at Kiplombe Cemetry and stoned.

Police arrived and saved them to the hospital where they were admitted.

The motorcycle they were using was detained by police.