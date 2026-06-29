Four women and man shot dead at youth welfare centre in northern Germany

Four women and a man have been killed in a shooting at a youth welfare centre in Stade, northern Germany, police have said.

A spokesman said a number of people had been injured, without providing further details. Police earlier told the BBC that two people had been arrested, including the suspected shooter.

German media reported all five victims were adults and that the facility housed women and children, citing the police.

Officials said there was no further threat to the public after Monday’s shooting just west of Hamburg.

The possible motive of the perpetrator was not immediately clear

.

“Homicides involving multiple victims occurred at a youth welfare facility” on Dankersstrasse, local police said in a statement at 14:15 local time (12:15 GMT).

“Five people were fatally injured and additional individuals sustained injuries.”

Police urged the public to avoid the area.

Large numbers of emergency personnel were deployed to the scene.

German broadcasters ZDF and RTL reported a city spokesperson had said children at a nearby daycare were inside at the time of the shooting, and “school-aged children” had since been collected by their parents.

The city in the state of Lower Saxony is located about 30km (19 miles) west of Hamburg, and has a population of about 50,000 people.

By BBC News