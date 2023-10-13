France Bans Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Amid Rising Antisemitism Concerns

The French government has issued a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations as European nations express growing fears of an uptick in antisemitism triggered by the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin warned that foreign nationals who violate the ban would be “systematically” deported, while President Emmanuel Macron called for unity among the French people.

This move comes as France, home to the largest Jewish community in Europe, grapples with concerns about rising antisemitic incidents in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war.

The ban has faced criticism from pro-Palestinian groups who argue that it may threaten freedom of expression and have vowed to continue demonstrating in support of the Palestinian people.

Despite the ban, a large pro-Palestinian demonstration took place in Paris, with around 3,000 participants gathered at Place de la République.

Also Read: Blinken Arrives in Israel to Show US Support After Hamas Attacks

The protest led to 10 arrests, and police used water cannon to disperse the crowd, who chanted slogans like “Israel murderer” and “Palestine will win” while waving Palestinian flags.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who authorized the ban, stated that those who defy it should be arrested to prevent potential disruptions to public order. However, this move has sparked debates regarding civil liberties and the right to protest in France.

Pro-Palestinian activists argue that forbidding demonstrations for one side while authorizing them for the other is unjust. They emphasize that citizens should have the right to express their opinions through peaceful protest, highlighting France’s commitment to civil liberties and freedom of expression.

Germany has also witnessed similar actions, with police in Berlin banning planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations, citing concerns about antisemitic statements and the glorification of violence. Approximately 60 demonstrators complied with orders to leave Potsdamer Platz.

President Emmanuel Macron has called on the French people to remain united, emphasizing that it is essential not to exacerbate national divisions amid international conflicts.

He characterized Hamas as a “terrorist organization that seeks the death of the people of Israel” and expressed concern for the French citizens affected by the conflict.

President Macron stated that France is working alongside Israel and other partners to ensure the safe return of the 17 French nationals who are currently missing and likely being held by Hamas in Gaza. Among the missing individuals are four children.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, Macron stressed the importance of preserving civilian lives, emphasizing that democracies bear a duty to do so. He called for a strong yet fair response to terrorism.

The recent escalation of antisemitic acts in France, including graffiti with swastikas, calls to “death to Jews,” and threats of intifadas against Israel, has prompted the French government to take measures to protect the Jewish community, including guarding Jewish schools and synagogues.

Incidents have included the arrests of individuals attempting to carry knives into these institutions. Prominent MPs, such as National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet and MP Meyer Habib, have been offered additional protection by the police.

The divisive nature of the Israel-Hamas conflict has also created political tensions in France. While most parties have expressed support for Israel’s right to respond to the “terrorist attack,” some far-left parties initially offered a more equivocal response. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise party, in particular, faced criticism for its initial stance on the Hamas attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...