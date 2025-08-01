Francesca Gregorini Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Italian-American Filmmaker

Francesca McKnight Donatella Romana Gregorini di Savignano di Romagna, born on August 7, 1968, in Rome, Italy, is an Italian-American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, and musician.

The daughter of actress Barbara Bach, famous for her role in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, and Italian businessman Count Augusto Gregorini, Francesca grew up in a multicultural environment, splitting her time between Rome, Los Angeles, and the English countryside.

Francesca is also the stepdaughter of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, with whom she shares a close relationship.

After attending The American School in Switzerland (TASIS), she graduated from Brown University in 1990 with a degree in Theater Arts, setting the foundation for her multifaceted career in the entertainment industry.

Her work is characterized by visceral, darkly humorous, and stylistically bold narratives, often infused with surreal undertones.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Francesca has one biological sibling, a younger brother named Gianni Gregorini, who serves as the president of her production company, Pisces Rising Productions.

Beyond this, specific details about Gianni’s personal or professional life are less documented, as he maintains a lower public profile compared to Francesca.

In addition to her biological sibling, Francesca has three step-siblings from her stepfather Ringo Starr’s previous relationships: drummers Jason Starkey and Zak Starkey, and makeup artist Lee Starkey.

Career

Gregorini began as a musician, contributing two songs to the soundtrack of the 2001 film See Jane Run, in which she also had a small acting role.

In 2003, she released her debut rock/pop album Sequel, featuring 11 tracks where she sang and played guitar and bass.

Her transition to filmmaking marked a significant shift, with early success in screenwriting, selling scripts to HBO and Paramount Pictures.

Also Read: Raphael Alejandro Siblings: All About Dalila Bela and Bruce Salomon

Her directorial debut came in 2009 with Tanner Hall, a coming-of-age drama set in an all-girls boarding school, co-directed with Princess Tatiana von Fürstenberg and starring Rooney Mara.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning recognition for its introspective narrative.

In 2013, Gregorini wrote and directed The Truth About Emanuel, a psychological drama starring Jessica Biel and Kaya Scodelario, which was selected for the US Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival.

Her television work includes directing episodes of acclaimed series such as Killing Eve (2019), Chambers, and The Dropout (2022), where she directed the episode “Iron Sisters,” earning her first Emmy nomination.

Gregorini also co-wrote the pilot for HBO’s Motel Novella with Joe and Anthony Russo.

Beyond directing, she teaches filmmaking courses on platforms like CreativeLive, contributing to the education of aspiring creators.

Her production company, Pisces Rising Productions, reflects her commitment to independent storytelling, often drawing from personal experiences, including her struggles with addiction in her early 20s and fertility issues, which inspired elements of The Truth About Emanuel.

Accolades

Gregorini’s directorial debut, Tanner Hall, was an official selection at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival, marking her emergence as a promising filmmaker.

Her 2013 film The Truth About Emanuel earned a spot in the US Dramatic Competition at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, highlighting her ability to craft compelling, character-driven narratives.

In 2013, Gregorini won the LA Femme Filmmaker Award for directing The Truth About Emanuel, a testament to her impact in independent cinema.

Her work on The Dropout, specifically the episode “Iron Sisters,” earned her a first career Emmy nomination in 2022 for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, a milestone she described as a “dream come true.”

Despite a high-profile lawsuit in 2020 against the producers of Apple TV+’s Servant for alleged similarities to The Truth About Emanuel — which was initially dismissed but later partially reinstated by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2022 — Gregorini’s reputation as a filmmaker remains strong.