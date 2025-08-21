Frank Caprio: ‘Nicest judge in the world’ dies aged 88

US celebrity judge and social media star Frank Caprio has died aged 88, his family has said.

His death following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was remembered for his “warmth” and “unwavering belief in the goodness of people”.

David Caprio, his son, thanked fans for their love and support and urged people to “spread a little kindness” in his father’s memory.

Beloved for his compassion and humour in the courtroom, videos of Judge Caprio presiding over cases on his hit show Caught in Providence have had billions of views on social media, earning him the title the “nicest judge in the world”.

In an the Instagram statement to his 3.4 million followers, Judge Caprio was remembered for the “countless acts of kindness he inspired”.

“His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” the statement said.

Judge Caprio had presided over thousands of cases in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island before embarking on a TV career.

The company behind Caught in Providence, Debmar-Mercury, paid tribute to Judge Caprio’s “unique brand of compassion and common sense approach”.

“We will miss him dearly,” co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

During its run, Caught in Providence was nominated for three Daytime Emmys, with Judge Caprio earning two of his own nominations last year.

His signature courtroom style produced viral clips ranging from him inviting children to sit with him behind the bench during cases, to announcing a “mini-judge” plushie of himself.

A TikTok video showcasing his morning routine – brushing his teeth, signing his book and watching videos of his own show – has had more than 5m views.

In an 2019 interview, Judge Caprio said his courtroom proceedings “show a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide”.

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023, Judge Caprio said he was “fully prepared to fight as hard I can” and thanked followers for their support.

In one of his last social media posts, Judge Caprio announced he was back in hospital after suffering a “setback” in his treatment and asked his followers for their prayers.

Judge Caprio is survived by his wife, Joyce Caprio, of almost 60 years, their five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

