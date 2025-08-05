FRC Announces CEO Vacancy

The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Director-General/Chief Executive Officer.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board (AMLAB) said it is seeking a dynamic and visionary leader of high professional and ethical standards to head the agency.
“The Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board (AMLAB) is seeking to recruit a dynamic, exceptional and visionary leader with good professional and ethical standing to fill the position of the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer. The successful candidate will lead the Centre on the execution of its mandate,” the notice read.
The appointed CEO will serve a non-renewable term of six years.
Interested candidates are required to submit their applications in plain sealed envelopes, clearly marked with the job reference number and title, and addressed to:
Chairperson
Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board
13th Floor, Old Mutual Tower, Upper Hill Road
P.O Private Bag – 00200, Nairobi, Kenya
All applications must be received by Monday, August 25, 2025, at 5.00 p.m.
Detailed job requirements and qualifications can be found on the FRC website at https://www.frc.go.ke.
The Financial Reporting Centre is a state agency established under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) of 2009. Its primary mandate is to identify proceeds of crime, combat money laundering, and fight the financing of terrorism in Kenya.
