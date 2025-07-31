Free education is here to stay, MPs Osoro, Nyakundi say

The Kenya Kwanza government has no plans to do away with the free education in the country, United Democratic Alliance party leaders said Thursday.

The leaders however, admitted a cash crunch had occasioned the delays in the disbursement of the pet capitation funds to schools.

Once this is fixed there shall be a resumption of seamless disbursements of the money, Osoro said.

“For now I have not heard of any plan to scuttle the free education program, if it happens it would be by some other government ,not this,” said Sylvanus Osoro also House Majority Chief Whip.

The MPs who were speaking in Kisii Thursday further refuted any plot by the government to slash the per capitation funds .

“The money is still Sh22,000 per student annually,” he said.

Also in attendance at the meeting held at a Kisii hotel were MPs Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango, Nyamira), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North) and Women Reps Doris Aburi (Kisii) and Jerusha Mogaka (Nyamira).

The meeting was to help the leaders review what the region has gained so far in the last two years from the Kenya Kwanza government.

They observed that though the region was angling certain of it’s sons for presidency, the region still deserves development.

Osoro vehemently defended the Kenya Kwanza development record saying much has been achieved since Ruto ascended to power including transforming agriculture through subsidized fertilizer prices.

“Majority of those who we met here today say things are on on the mend and there is no cause for alarm,” stated Osoro.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi especially lauded the President’s efforts to revive the economy.

“We are here to reaffirm that President Ruto remains committed to uplifting the lives of ordinary Kenyans. His government is focused on the bottom-up economic model that benefits wananchi directly,” he said.

He said the party’s latest meetings in the region were not about fighting flthe growing influence of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

“In any case we not even aware that he is vying , he has not been heard declaring,” stated the UDA party national treasurer.

MP Steve Mogaka urged the residents not to buy into “propaganda and false narratives painting the Ruto government in negative light”.

He further rubbished claims by his Jubilee Party Secretary Jeremiah Jioni that they would field Matiangi.

“He (Kioni) had lied to Mudavadi and actually never even cast a vote for him when Mudavadi was vying go presidency, what makes you believe he would help Matiangi?” posed Mogaka.

The legislator said the community would soon tap into the SGR system under the Ruto presidency.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Mogaka said the Gusii community must stick with Ruto so as to reap benefits that come with being in government.

Ben Momanyi, Nyaribari Masaba politician, said regions that voted candidates outside Kenya Kwanza were reaping whirlwind citing his constituency as an example.

Joel Omagwa, a resident, said Gusii has no problem with the sitting President.

He called for conversations with those who vied for elective seats on UDA ticket across the region as part of the efforts aimed at consolidating the block for Ruto.

Calvin Omwando from Kitutu Chache South, decried lack of development and poor infrastructure in the region in the absence of a leader not supportive of Ruto.