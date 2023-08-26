French Government Allocates $216 Million To Address Overproduction Of Wine

The French government has announced a $216 million (£171.6 million) financial allocation aimed at tackling the challenges faced by the country’s wine industry, including overproduction and changing consumer preferences.

This move comes amidst a range of issues, including a declining demand for wine due to the rising popularity of craft beer, overproduction concerns, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The majority of the $216 million fund will be utilized to purchase surplus wine stock, which will then be repurposed for various uses such as hand sanitizers, cleaning products, and perfumes.

Additionally, in an effort to address overproduction, financial support will be extended to winegrowers who wish to transition to producing alternative products, such as olives.

Also Read: Heineken Completes Exit From Russia, Sells Business For 1 Euro Amid Ukraine Conflict

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau highlighted the importance of preventing “prices collapsing” and creating avenues for wine-makers to regain sources of revenue through this initiative.

He acknowledged that while the funding would provide vital assistance, the wine industry must also proactively adapt to changes in consumer behavior and market dynamics to ensure a sustainable future.

Data from the European Commission reveals a significant decline in wine consumption across several major European countries, including a 15% decrease in France, 10% in Spain, 7% in Italy, 22% in Germany, and 34% in Portugal during the year leading up to June.

Meanwhile, wine production within the European Union, which stands as the world’s largest wine-producing region, saw a 4% increase during the same period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...