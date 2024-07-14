Road maintenance levy up as fuel prices reduce in EPRA’s July review

The energy sector regulator increased the Road Maintenance Levy from Sh18 in the June-July cycle to Sh25 despite earlier indication from former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen that it would likely remain unchanged.

This will now affect the cost of living at large. It will anger more Kenyans who have been pushing for reduction in the cost of living.

“As suggested by Kenyans, we will only make this decision when we are certain that any revenue measures adopted will not result in a rise in the cost of living,” said Murkomen in his statement dated July 8.

According to the government, there is a Sh 78 billion deficit for road maintenance in the 2024/2025 financial year which needs to be raised through the levy.

Meanwhile, pump prices will from July 15, 2024 drop by up to Sh1 a litre.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said a liter of petrol reduced by Sh1.

A litre of diesel decreased by Sh1.50 to Sh171.60/litre while Kerosene decreased by Sh1.30 to Sh161.75/litre.

The drop comes at the back of the shilling’s rally against the dollar ans global drop in prices of crude and refined fuel.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” read the EPRA statement.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.65% from US$750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024 to US$716.03 per cubic metre in June 2024; Diesel decreased by 1.19% from US$690.99 per cubic metre to US$682.73 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 2.01% from US$679.14 per cubic metre to US$692.80 per cubic metre.”

The price changes now mean that consumers in Nairobi will pay a maximum of Sh188.84 for a litre of super petrol, Ksh 171.60 for a litre of diesel and Sh161.75 for a litre of kerosene.