Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged in Latest EPRA Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the fuel prices for the period starting August 15 to September 14.

The authority on Monday announced that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain unchanged for the said period.

“Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Ksh194.68, Ksh179.67, and Ksh69.48 effective midnight in Nairobi,” said EPRA.

In Mombasa, motorists will pay Sh191.62 for a litre of super petrol, Sh176.63 for diesel and Sh166.43 for kerosene.

Further, the government agency noted that the unchanged prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

EPRA also announced that the prices will remain the same despite the average landed cost of imported fuel having increased in July by 64 per cent for super petrol, 4.29 per cent for diesel and 7.41 per cent for kerosene.

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of increased landed costs, the government has opted to stabilise pump prices for the August-September 2023 pricing circle,” it explained.

