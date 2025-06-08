Funeral tents turn death traps as two are electrocuted in Siaya, Kakamega

Two people were separately electrocuted in separate incidents that happened at funeral events in Siaya and Kakemega Counties.

The victims were in tents erected at funeral events when they were electrocuted on Saturday, police said.

The tents had been connected to power with naked wires that caused the electrocution. This is after the victims touched the metal rods erecting the tents and were connected to the live naked wires.

This increased to four, the number of people electrocuted at the weekend alone.

The first incident happened in Nyawara area, Yala, Siaya at a funeral event.

The incident involved a woman who was identified as Josephine Aoko Otala, 71.

Her body was found lying next to a coffin after the electrocution on Saturday morning.

Police said she has come for a nigh vigil ar a home where a funeral event was ongoing.

It happened that a tent had been erected and power connected to the same for lighting.

The electrician connected power to the tent and left live naked wires hanging.

It was then that the woman walked to the tent where the coffin was to view the body that she touched the metal rods holding the tent.

She was electrocuted and died on the spot as other mourners scampered for safety, police said.

Power was disconnected and Kenya Power officials were informed.

The body was later moved to the mortuary pending investigations, police said.

In Likuyani, Kakamega County, another victim was electrocuted at a funeral event.

Police said the victim was a six-year-old boy who was attending a funeral event under a tent in Binyenya village.

A live wire had been connected to a tent at the event, which caused the electrocution, police said of the Saturday incident.

The boy is said to have touched a metal rod erecting the tent, which had been connected to the live wire electrocuting him.

He was rushed to Matunda Sub County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the incident as they moved the body to the mortuary.

Elsewhere, a Kenya Power electrician was electrocuted as he and others were doing maintenance on high-voltage cables in Garissa Town.

The incident happened on June 5 at Burburis area as the victim identified as Fundi Mutinda and others were doing maintenance works .

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The team will work with Kenya Power officials to establish how and why the incident happened.

This is because the power supply is usually switched off whenever teams conduct maintenance on the cables.

In MalindI, Kilifi County, a car wash attendant was electrocuted while on duty.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Kombe, 28 was electrocuted while in on duty, police said.

He was on duty when he collapsed and was later rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials said the water used in the work was connected to live power.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.