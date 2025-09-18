Gabriel Bateman Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actor

Gabriel Michael Bateman, born on September 10, 2004, in Turlock, California, is an American actor recognized for his roles in horror films and family-oriented projects.

Raised in a large, creative family, he moved to Southern California to pursue acting, following in the footsteps of his siblings.

His early exposure to the entertainment industry, combined with a supportive family, shaped his career trajectory.

Known for his versatility, Gabriel has built a reputation as a talented young actor with a knack for both chilling horror roles and heartfelt family films.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Gabriel is the youngest of eight siblings, many of whom share his passion for the creative arts.

His four older brothers are Justin Bateman, Aleq Bateman, Noah E. Bateman, and Judah Bateman.

His three older sisters are Hannah Bateman, Leah Bateman, and Talitha Eliana Bateman.

Justin, the eldest, is an actor known for his role in the television show I (Almost) Got Away With It, where he portrayed James Wiley in a 2012 episode.

Aleq, another brother, has minimal public information available but is part of the creative Bateman household.

Noah E. Bateman is an aspiring actor and writer, currently working on a novel titled The Faded Citadel, showcasing the family’s diverse talents.

Judah Bateman is an actor with credits in the television movie Pals and The Convergence, and he balances his acting career with studies in architecture at the College of the Canyons.

Among the sisters, Hannah Bateman’s professional details are scarce, but she contributes to the family’s supportive dynamic.

Leah Bateman, born May 9, 1995, is a multifaceted talent, working as an actress in shows like Aquarius and KC Undercover, as well as a UX/UI designer, photographer, and social media manager.

Talitha Eliana Bateman, born September 4, 2001, is the most prominent among the siblings, known for roles in Annabelle: Creation, Geostorm, and Love, Simon.

Talitha, the youngest girl and second youngest overall, has collaborated with Gabriel, notably in the 2019 film Robert the Bruce, where their sibling dynamic enhanced their on-screen chemistry.

Career

Gabriel’s acting career began in 2012 with his debut in the film George Biddle, CPA.

His breakthrough came with a supporting role as Robert in the 2014 horror film Annabelle, a spin-off of The Conjuring.

This role marked his entry into the horror genre, where he excelled in films like Lights Out (2016) as Martin Wells and Child’s Play (2019) as Andy Barclay, earning praise for his ability to convey fear and resilience.

Beyond horror, Gabriel showcased his range in family films such as Benji (2018), where he played Carter Hughes, and Think Like a Dog (2020) as Oliver Reed.

His television credits include starring as Ethan Taylor in the CBS series Stalker (2014–2015) and Jack Hawthorne in American Gothic (2016).

He also appeared in Robert Kirkman’s Outcast (2016–2017) as Joshua Austin.

Gabriel’s versatility extends to commercials for brands like Staples and Cadillac, and he featured in music videos for Jon Lajoie’s folk project Wolfie’s Just Fine.

A significant milestone was his role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans (2022), a semi-autobiographical film where he acted alongside Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen.

Gabriel’s ability to avoid typecasting, moving seamlessly between horror, family films, and historical dramas like Robert the Bruce (2019), highlights his dedication and skill.

Accolades

Bateman’s portrayal of Andy Barclay in Child’s Play (2019) was noted for its emotional depth, contributing to the film’s critical and commercial success.

Critics have praised his ability to hold his own alongside established actors like Aubrey Plaza and Russell Crowe in Unhinged (2020).

His work in The Fabelmans further elevated his reputation, with reviewers highlighting his natural performance in a high-profile project.

Gabriel’s siblings, particularly Talitha, have also been recognized for their contributions, with Talitha earning nominations for her roles in films like Annabelle: Creation.