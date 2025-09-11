Alexander Skarsgård Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actor

Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård, born on August 25, 1976, in Stockholm, Sweden, is a renowned Swedish actor whose performances have made him a household name in Hollywood.

As the eldest son of acclaimed actor Stellan Skarsgård and physician My Skarsgård, Alexander grew up in a family steeped in creativity and talent.

His early exposure to the entertainment industry came through his father, a celebrated figure in both Swedish and international cinema.

Alexander began acting at the tender age of seven, debuting in the Swedish film Åke and His World (1984), where he played Kalle Nubb.

However, the pressures of fame led him to step away from acting in his teens, choosing instead to serve in the Swedish Navy and later study at Leeds Metropolitan University in England.

Siblings

Alexander is the eldest of eight siblings, a talented and close-knit family that has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

His parents, Stellan and My Skarsgård, had six children together before their divorce in 2007: Alexander, Gustaf, Sam, Bill, Eija, and Valter.

Stellan later married Megan Everett in 2009, welcoming two more sons, Ossian and Kolbjörn, who are Alexander’s half-brothers.

Gustaf Skarsgård, born in 1980, is a prominent actor known for his role as Floki in the hit series Vikings and has earned critical acclaim, including a Guldbagge Award, Sweden’s highest film honor, for Best Leading Actor.

Bill Skarsgård, born in 1990, gained international fame for his chilling portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, showcasing his ability to tackle complex and unsettling characters.

Valter Skarsgård, born in 1995, is an up-and-coming actor with roles in Swedish films and series like Arn: The Knight Templar and Black Lake, carving his own path in the industry.

Sam Skarsgård, born in 1982, diverged from the family’s acting tradition, pursuing a career in medicine as a doctor, though he has occasionally worked in film production, including as a production assistant.

Eija Skarsgård, born in 1992, is the only daughter and has chosen a career outside of acting, working as a model and nightclub manager, though she remains supportive of her brothers’ endeavors.

The youngest siblings, Ossian (born 2009) and Kolbjörn (born 2012), are still children but have been tipped to potentially follow in their father and brothers’ footsteps, with some sources noting their early involvement in acting.

Career

After returning to acting in his twenties, Skarsgård made his American debut in the 2001 comedy Zoolander, playing a dim-witted model alongside Ben Stiller.

His breakthrough came with the HBO miniseries Generation Kill (2008), where he portrayed Marine Sgt. Brad “Iceman” Colbert, earning praise for his authentic depiction of a soldier in the Iraq War.

That same year, he landed the role of vampire Eric Northman in HBO’s True Blood (2008–2014), a performance that catapulted him to global fame.

His commanding presence and nuanced portrayal of the complex, centuries-old vampire made him a fan favorite and established him as a leading man.

Skarsgård continued to diversify his portfolio with roles in Lars von Trier’s Melancholia (2011), the sci-fi blockbuster Battleship (2012), and the action-adventure The Legend of Tarzan (2016), where he starred as the titular character.

His role as Perry Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies (2017–2019) showcased his ability to embody darker, more complex characters, earning him critical acclaim for portraying an abusive husband opposite Nicole Kidman.

More recently, he played tech mogul Lukas Matsson in Succession (2021–2023), a role that highlighted his knack for sharp, charismatic performances, and starred in the sci-fi comedy series Murderbot (2025).

Skarsgård also took on producing duties for the 2022 film The Northman, in which he played a Viking warrior, further cementing his reputation as a multifaceted talent.

Accolades

Skarsgård’s role in Big Little Lies earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2017, as well as a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2018.

His work in Succession brought further acclaim, with nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series.

In Sweden, Skarsgård has been honored with the Guldbagge Award, recognizing his contributions to Swedish cinema.