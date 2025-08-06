Gabriel Macht Siblings: Get to Know Jesse, Julie and Ari Serbin

Gabriel Macht is an American actor and producer, widely recognized for his charismatic portrayal of Harvey Specter in the USA Network legal drama series Suits, which aired from 2011 to 2019.

Born on January 22, 1972, in the Bronx, New York City, Macht grew up in a family steeped in the arts.

His father, Stephen Macht, is an accomplished actor, and his mother, Suzanne Victoria Pulier, worked as a museum curator and archivist. Raised in a Jewish household, Gabriel moved to California at the age of five, where he attended Beverly Hills High School.

He later honed his craft at Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts, graduating in 1994. Macht’s career spans film, television, and theater, with a reputation for versatility and a commanding on-screen presence.

Beyond acting, he has ventured into producing and has recently become a creative partner in Bear Fight Whiskey, showcasing his diverse interests.

Gabriel has three siblings, namely Jesse, Ari Serbin, and Julie, each of whom has carved their own path, influenced to varying degrees by the family’s artistic roots.

Jesse Macht is a musician, singer, and songwriter known for his heartfelt music.

He gained some visibility through his appearance on The Next Great American Band, showcasing the creative talent that runs in the family.

His work includes several albums, reflecting a deep commitment to his craft, much like his brother Gabriel’s dedication to acting.

Unlike Jesse, Ari Serbin Macht has chosen a more private life, keeping details about his career and personal endeavors largely out of the public eye.

Similarly, Julie Macht has opted for a low-profile existence, focusing on her personal life rather than seeking the limelight.

Like Ari, she has stayed away from public scrutiny, and limited information is available about her career.

Career

Macht’s acting career began at the tender age of eight when he appeared in the 1980 film Why Would I Lie? under the stage name Gabriel Swann, earning a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

After a brief hiatus from acting as a child, he returned as an adult, building a robust career across film, television, and theater.

His early roles included appearances in films like The Object of My Affection (1998) and Simply Irresistible (1999), as well as guest spots on shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Spin City, and Sex and the City.

In 2000, he starred as Dr. Mark Gabriel in the short-lived NBC supernatural drama The Others and portrayed William Holden in the TV movie The Audrey Hepburn Story.

His film career gained momentum with roles in American Outlaws (2001), Behind Enemy Lines (2001), The Recruit (2003), and A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004), where his performance as a tormented writer opposite John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson earned critical praise.

Macht’s breakout came in 2011 with Suits, where he played the sharp-witted lawyer Harvey Specter for nine seasons, appearing in all 134 episodes and later taking on a co-producer role.

His work extended to the 2008 comic-book adaptation The Spirit, where he played the titular character, and other films like Love & Other Drugs (2010) and The Good Shepherd (2006).

In 2025, Macht returned to the Suits universe with a recurring role in the spinoff Suits LA.

Beyond the screen, he remains active in theater, performing with the Mad Dog Theater Company and in productions like Picasso at the Lapin Agile and La Ronde.

Accolades

Macht’s performances have earned him recognition within the entertainment industry, though he remains somewhat undercelebrated compared to his Suits fame.

His debut role in Why Would I Lie? at age eight garnered a nomination for the Best Young Motion Picture Actor at the Young Artist Awards, marking an early milestone.

His role in Suits brought significant acclaim, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, reflecting the show’s strong ensemble cast and his pivotal contribution.

Additionally, Macht received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Actor – Drama, underscoring his popularity and critical recognition for portraying Harvey Specter.