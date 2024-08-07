Gabrielle Thomas Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Athlete

Gabrielle Thomas is a prominent American track and field athlete specializing in the 100m and 200m sprints.

She won a bronze medal in the 200m and a silver in the women’s 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Recently, Thomas earned a silver medal in the 200m and gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

A Harvard graduate in neurobiology, she also holds a Master’s in epidemiology from the University of Texas.

Siblings

Thomas has a twin brother named Andrew, who is a graphic designer based in Idaho.

In addition to Andrew, she has three younger siblings, making a total of four siblings in the family, including two brothers and one sister.

Career

Turning professional in October 2018 after her impressive collegiate career, Gabrielle quickly gained international recognition.

Her breakthrough moment came at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the 200m and a silver medal as part of the women’s 4x100m relay team.

These performances showcased her speed and competitive spirit on a global stage.

At the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, she ran a remarkable 21.61 seconds in the 200m, marking the second-fastest time ever recorded for that event.

This achievement solidified her status as one of the top sprinters in the world.

Gabrielle continued to excel in her professional career, highlighted by her performances at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

There, she won a silver medal in the 200m and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay, further establishing herself as a leading figure in women’s sprinting.

Her personal bests include an impressive 21.61 seconds in the 200m, achieved at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, and a time of 49.68 seconds in the 400m, set at the 2023 Texas Invitational.

Currently, Gabrielle trains under the guidance of coach Tonja Buford-Bailey, a former Olympic athlete herself, in Austin, Texas.

Awards and accolades

Thomas holds several impressive records and personal bests that highlight her exceptional talent and speed.

One of her most notable achievements is her time of 21.61 seconds in the 200m, which she set at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

This performance ranks as the second-fastest time ever recorded in that event.

Additionally, she achieved a personal record of 49.68 seconds in the 400m at the 2023 Texas Invitational in Austin, further showcasing her versatility as a sprinter.

During her collegiate career at Harvard, Gabrielle won an impressive 22 conference titles across three years, competing in six different events.

Her performances not only set school records but also established new Ivy League benchmarks.

In the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, she ran the second-fastest 200m time ever with her remarkable 21.61 seconds, solidifying her status as one of the top sprinters in the world.

Most recently, Gabrielle won the U.S. Olympic Trials 200m race on June 29, 2024, with a time of 21.81 seconds, qualifying her for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Throughout her career, Thomas has consistently demonstrated her speed and talent, breaking records and setting personal bests, making her a prominent figure in the world of track and field.

Personal life

Thomas is currently dating Spencer McManes, a former athlete and football player.

McManes played varsity football for Yale University from 2013 to 2016, where he was the captain of the team and earned several accolades, including Offensive Player of the Year.

He hails from Roswell, Georgia, and has transitioned to a career as a Senior Customer Success Manager at DataGrail after working with the McChrystal Group.

The couple began their relationship around October 2022 and has been supportive of each other’s athletic careers.

Spencer often shares moments from their life together on social media, expressing his admiration for Gabby and their shared interests, including a love for pizza.

Their bond is characterized by mutual support and a shared passion for sports, making them a dynamic duo in the athletic community.