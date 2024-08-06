Dermot Mulroney Siblings: A Look at the Siblings Squad Behind the Actor

Dermot Mulroney is an American actor known for his roles in romantic comedy, western and drama films such as Young Guns and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

He began playing cello in the public school system in Alexandria, Virginia at age 7.

Mulroney is an accomplished cellist and has played with scoring orchestras on many films for Academy Award winning composers.

He has also played cello on albums by Melissa Etheridge and Rain Phoenix’s band Papercranes.

Mulroney has been married three times – to actress Catherine Keener from 1990 to 2007, to Prima Apollinaire from 2008 to 2013, and to Tharita Catullé since 2008.

He has three children – a son with Catherine Keener and two daughters with Tharita Catullé.

Siblings

Mulroney has four siblings, starting with his older brother Conor.

Another older brother, Sean, also keeps a low profile and has not pursued a career in acting.

Like Conor, Sean’s life and work are not widely documented, making it challenging to find detailed insights into his activities.

Dermot’s younger brother, Kieran, is actively involved in the entertainment industry as an actor, screenwriter, and director.

Kieran has appeared in various television shows and films, including a notable role in Career Opportunities, where he starred alongside Dermot.

He is also known for his work as a screenwriter, having co-written the screenplays for the successful films Sherlock Holmes and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, both of which received acclaim from audiences and critics.

Kieran is married to Michele Mulroney, who is also a screenwriter and has worked on projects such as The Last of the High Kings.

Lastly, Dermot has a younger sister named Moira. Like her brothers, Moira has largely stayed out of the spotlight, and not much is publicly known about her career or personal life.

Career

Mulroney began his acting career in the mid-1980s.

He made his film debut in Sin of Innocence, which was followed by a role in The Last Outlaw.

His early work included appearances in television series such as Family Ties and The Twilight Zone.

Mulroney’s breakthrough came with his role in Young Guns, a western film that gained a cult following and helped establish him in Hollywood.

Mulroney is perhaps best known for his roles in romantic comedies and dramas.

One of his most iconic performances was in My Best Friend’s Wedding where he starred alongside Julia Roberts.

His portrayal of Michael O’Neal, the charming yet conflicted best friend, garnered significant attention and solidified his status as a leading man in romantic films.

Mulroney has also appeared in ensemble dramas such as August: Osage County, where he shared the screen with a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Television work

In addition to his film career, Dermot Mulroney has made significant contributions to television.

He starred in the NBC series Crisis, where he played a secret service agent involved in a high-stakes kidnapping plot.

His role showcased his ability to engage audiences in a thrilling narrative.

Mulroney also had a recurring role in the critically acclaimed series Shameless, where he portrayed Sean, a love interest for the character Fiona Gallagher, played by Emmy Rossum.

His performance was well-received and added depth to the show’s complex character dynamics.

In 2016, he starred in Pure Genius, a medical drama that focused on innovative healthcare solutions.

Although the show was short-lived, it demonstrated Mulroney’s willingness to explore diverse genres and characters.

Awards and accolades

Mulroney has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his contributions to film and television.

He has a total of 7 wins and 9 nominations.

Notably, he won the Hollywood Film Award in 2013 for Ensemble of the Year for August: Osage County, which he shared with a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Additionally, he received a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2014 for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, also for August: Osage County.

Mulroney was nominated for the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in 1996 for his role in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

He has also received recognition from various film festivals, including a Jury Special Prize at the Torino International Festival of Young Cinema in 1990 for his performance in Longtime Companion.

Most recently, he is set to be honored with the Film Excellence Award at the 2023 Boston Film Festival, further acknowledging his impact in the industry.