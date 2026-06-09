Raúl Jiménez Siblings: Meet Miranda and Raúl André Jiménez

Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez, commonly known as Raúl Jiménez, is a prominent Mexican professional footballer born on May 5, 1991, in Tepeji del Río, Hidalgo, Mexico.

He plays as a striker, renowned for his physical presence, aerial ability, technical skills, and clinical finishing.

Jiménez has built a successful career across Mexico, Portugal, Spain, and England, becoming one of Mexico’s most recognizable forwards on the international stage.

He is currently associated with Fulham in the Premier League and remains a key figure for the Mexico national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Raúl has a sister named Miranda Jiménez and a younger brother, Raúl André Jiménez, who has also pursued a career in professional football.

The family’s passion for the sport was influenced by their father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, who played in lower divisions and later supported his son’s development.

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Career

Jiménez began his professional career with Club América in Liga MX, making his debut in 2011.

He quickly emerged as a top talent, contributing significantly to the team’s successes with his goal-scoring prowess.

In 2014, he moved to Europe, joining Atlético Madrid where he won the Supercopa de España.

He then transferred to Benfica in Portugal, enjoying highly productive seasons that included league titles and domestic cups.

In 2018, Jiménez joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on loan before making the move permanent.

He became a fan favorite for his consistent performances and goal tallies until a serious head injury in 2020 tested his resilience.

After a strong recovery, he continued his career with Fulham.

Internationally, he debuted for Mexico in 2013 and has earned over 120 caps, representing the country in three FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022) and multiple regional tournaments.

Accolades

At the club level, Jiménez won Liga MX titles (Clausura 2013 and Apertura 2014) with América, the Supercopa de España with Atlético Madrid, and multiple Portuguese league titles, cups, and super cups with Benfica.

He also contributed to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ promotions and early Premier League successes.

On the international front with Mexico, Jiménez secured CONCACAF Gold Cup titles in 2019 and 2025, the CONCACAF Nations League title in 2025, and the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics with the under-23 team.

Individually, he has been recognized as one of Mexico’s top strikers, holding records such as the most Premier League goals by a Mexican player.