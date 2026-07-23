Man arrested over murder of 19-year-old Ugandan house help in Bungoma

Police in Bungoma County have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of his family’s 19-year-old house help, a Ugandan national, in Bungoma South Sub-county.

According to police, the suspect was handed over to police and placed in lawful custody after he was accused of killing the domestic worker, identified only as Winnie.

Officers who visited the scene at Wambia Village in South Kanduyi Sub-location established that the victim had allegedly been attacked inside the kitchen using a hammer.

Police found the body lying on the kitchen floor with multiple visible head injuries.

Preliminary investigations further revealed that the suspect had allegedly attempted to conceal the crime by cleaning blood from the kitchen floor, changing the victim’s clothes and covering the body with a blanket.

Detectives recovered blood-stained clothes believed to belong to the deceased from a bedroom and preserved them as exhibits.

A hammer and a panga, believed to have been used in the attack, were also recovered from beneath a bed and secured for forensic examination.

The body was moved to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

And police in Kiambu County launched investigations into the death of an eight-month-pregnant woman following an alleged domestic dispute with her husband in Kikuyu Sub-county.

The incident was reported at about 4.40 p.m. on Tuesday after the woman was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment at Wangige Level IV Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Ivy Nelima, 25, who lived in the Nderi area of Kikuyu.

Her brother told police that she had been rushed to hospital in critical condition at around 11 a.m., but died shortly after arriving despite efforts to save her.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited both the hospital and the deceased’s residence in Nderi to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Preliminary inquiries with neighbours revealed that Ivy, who was eight months pregnant, had reportedly argued with her husband, identified only as “Kevoo”, on the previous evening. Following the disagreement, she reportedly began complaining of severe stomach pain.

Police said the husband disappeared after the incident and is being sought as a person of interest in the investigation.

The body, which had no visible external injuries, was moved to St Teresa Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.