13-year-old arrested after PP1 pupil found dead in borehole in Uasin Gishu

Police in Uasin Gishu County arrested a 13-year-old boy after the body of a five-year-old PP1 pupil was recovered from a borehole in what is being investigated as a suspected murder.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday in Tapken Village, Beshabor area, Turbo Sub-county.

The case came to light after a minor, informed his grandmother that he had witnessed his schoolmate, allegedly push another pupil into a borehole while the children were walking to Tapken PAG Primary School earlier in the morning.

Javis had been reported missing by his family after he failed to arrive at school.

Police officers rushed to the scene and established that there was a body inside a borehole at a homestead whose owners are currently living in Nairobi.

With the help of local residents, officers retrieved the body of the five-year-old child. Police said the body had visible injuries on the left side of the head, scratches on the forehead and whitish foam oozing from the nose and mouth.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested and is being held to assist detectives with investigations.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Turbo, together with Crime Scene Investigation personnel, processed the scene.

The body was moved to Hope Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

And a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after drowning in a water tunnel at Machungwani Village in Taveta Sub-county, Taita Taveta County.

According to police, the incident occurred when the child accidentally fell into a tunnel that channels water to the Chala Dip irrigation scheme, about 1.5 kilometres from his home.

Police said a local resident rescued the toddler from the tunnel, administered first aid and rushed him to Taveta Hospital for treatment.

However, despite efforts to save his life, the boy succumbed while receiving treatment. The death was reported to police at about 3.01 p.m. on Tuesday after hospital officials confirmed he had passed away.

The child’s body is awaiting preservation and a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

And a two-and-a-half-year-old boy has died after drowning in a shallow pool of water at his grandfather’s homestead in Vihiga County.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Tiriki East Sub-county.

The child, identified as Gabriel Inyanje, was reportedly playing near a shallow pool where gold residues are usually washed when he slipped and fell into the water.

Police officers from Cheptulu Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Hamisi, visited and processed the scene.

The body was moved to Jumuia Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.