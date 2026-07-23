Licensed firearm holder arrested after man injured during shooting at Nairobi pub

A licensed firearm holder was arrested after a 60-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation at a pub in Nairobi’s Huruma area.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1.30 a.m. on Thursday at Iregi Pub in the Johnsaga area of Starehe Sub-county.

The suspect told police that he and his friends were having drinks at the establishment when a fight broke out over the payment of a bill.

He allegedly claimed that he fired one shot into the air in self-defence during the altercation.

However, shortly afterwards, a 60-year-old man discovered he had sustained a slight gunshot wound to the nose.

The injured man was rushed to Jumuia Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged in stable condition.

Police officers visited and processed the scene.

A Glock pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, was recovered and seized as an exhibit.

The firearm holder was placed in police custody as investigations into the shooting continue.

Meanwhile, police in Makueni County are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found floating in a shallow well after she failed to return home from fetching water.

The incident was reported at about 2.02 p.m. on Tuesday in Kyamwele Sub-location, Kee Location, Kilungu Sub-county.

Police said the woman had left home to fetch water but did not return, prompting her husband to search for her.

When he reached the well, he found her lifeless body floating face-up in the shallow water.

Police visited and processed the scene.

Police said the body had no visible external injuries.

The body was retrieved from the well and taken to Kilungu Sub-county Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.