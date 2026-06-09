Orbelín Pineda Siblings: Getting to Know Onay Pineda

Orbelín Pineda Alvarado, born on March 24, 1996, in Coyuca de Catalán, Mexico, is a professional Mexican footballer who plays primarily as a central or attacking midfielder.

Known for his technical ability, vision, work rate, and goal-scoring threat from midfield, Pineda has established himself as a versatile and reliable player for both club and country.

He is recognized for his creativity and ability to influence games in the middle of the park.

He currently plays for AEK Athens in the Super League Greece and is a regular member of the Mexico national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Orbelín has an older brother, Onay Pineda, who was also a professional footballer and played as a right-back, including several years with Querétaro.

Their father also had a professional football background; the family, which includes their parents, has been supportive of Orbelín’s career from a young age.

Career

Pineda began his professional career in the youth system of Querétaro, making his senior debut in 2014.

He quickly impressed with his performances in Liga MX, earning a high-profile transfer to Guadalajara (Chivas) in 2016.

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At Chivas, he contributed to the team’s successes, including winning the Liga MX Clausura title.

In 2019, he joined Cruz Azul, where he enjoyed one of the most productive periods of his club career, helping the club secure the Liga MX Guardianes 2021 title, the Supercopa MX, and the Leagues Cup.

After a brief spell with Spanish side Celta Vigo, Pineda moved to AEK Athens on loan in 2022 before making the transfer permanent in 2023.

He has since become a key player for the Greek club, contributing to multiple league titles and domestic cup success while showcasing consistent performances in European competitions.

Internationally, Pineda debuted for Mexico in 2016 and has accumulated over 90 caps, featuring in major tournaments including CONCACAF Gold Cups and Copa América.

He is known for his clutch performances and leadership on the pitch.

Accolades

With Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, Pineda won Liga MX titles, a Supercopa MX, and a Leagues Cup.

At AEK Athens, he has secured multiple Super League Greece championships and the Greek Cup.

On the international stage with Mexico, he has won three CONCACAF Gold Cups (2019, 2023, and 2025), along with other regional honors.

Individually, Pineda has been recognized for his performances in Liga MX and the Greek league, earning praise for his consistency and impact as one of Mexico’s most dependable midfielders of his generation.