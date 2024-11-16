Gabrielle Union Quits X, Cites Concerns Over Privacy And Platform Changes

Actress Gabrielle Union has announced her departure from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, joining a growing list of celebrities leaving due to controversial changes under Elon Musk’s leadership.

In her final post, Union wrote, “There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough. Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust. Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service—and the return of volatile figures—I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support.”

Union emphasized her commitment to spaces that prioritize inclusivity and integrity, thanking her followers for their years of support. She encouraged fans to stay connected with her on platforms like Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Spill, Facebook, and BlueSky, a rising alternative to X.

Concerns Over X Platform Changes

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter in 2022, the platform has undergone significant and often controversial changes. These include reinstating figures accused of promoting hate speech, making verification a paid subscription, and altering the blocking feature to allow blocked users to view but not interact with posts.

The recent terms of service update has particularly alarmed users. The new policy allows X to use all posted content for training artificial intelligence (AI) models, a move that has raised concerns among artists and creatives about the potential misuse of their work.

This shift has contributed to a decline in active users. Reports indicate daily user numbers in the UK have dropped by a third, and in the US by about a fifth, since Musk’s changes began.

By contrast, BlueSky, one of X’s competitors, has stated it will not use user data to train AI models, appealing to those seeking greater privacy and control over their content.

Union is not the first high-profile figure to leave the platform. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently deactivated her account, and journalist Don Lemon cited a loss of transparency and meaningful debate as his reasons for departing.