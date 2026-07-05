Gachagua Alleges Goons Have Been Mobilised Ahead of Ol Kalou By-Election

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that groups of hired goons have been mobilised in Ol Kalou ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election, claiming they are waiting for instructions to disrupt the poll.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Gachagua claimed that individuals he described as state-sponsored goons had been accommodated in a three-star hotel in Ol Kalou ahead of the July 16 vote.

He further alleged that similar groups were involved in attacks earlier this week in the constituency, claiming one of the victims was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with serious injuries.

“This particular squad has been booked into a three-star hotel in Ol Kalou, waiting for instructions to cause chaos on the by-election day later this month. As Kenyans fathom how to deal with this new challenge, investors and tourists are keeping off our country,” Gachagua said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) scheduled the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election for July 16, 2026.

Campaigns have intensified in the constituency, with candidates from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) emerging as the main contenders.

Gachagua also claimed that the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti was not solely intended to help restore security in the Caribbean nation, alleging instead that officers had been sent to learn how to work alongside criminal gangs.

“Welcome to the new Haiti situated somewhere in an East African nation formerly known as the Republic of Kenya before one Mr. William Ruto became its President and lost favour with the people,” he said.

He further alleged that criminal gangs were now operating with the protection of rogue police officers, accusing the government of sponsoring militia groups to intimidate political opponents.

According to Gachagua, incidents involving alleged goons had been reported in areas including Mwiki, Kariobangi, Witima, Ol Kalou, Kisii, Thika Road and Keumbu, as well as in entertainment venues in Nairobi.

He also accused Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja of failing to control the National Police Service, claiming that plainclothes police officers were working alongside criminal gangs while uniformed officers were instructed to stay away.

Gachagua further alleged that police officers in Kisii had been directed to work with goons to harass members of the Linda Mwananchi team.

The government and the National Police Service had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.