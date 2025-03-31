Gachagua asked for Sh10 billion to ‘fix’ Mt. Kenya politics, Ruto says

President William Ruto Monday revealed the events that led to the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, claiming that the fallout stemmed from internal conflicts within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Ruto also revealed that Gachagua demanded Sh10 billion in order to rally support for the President in the Mt. Kenya region.

“I was told, ‘I can make you a one-term president unless you give me Sh10 billion to organize politics in the region.’ I refused. If my fate is to be a one-term president, so be it,” Ruto recounted.

Gachagua took to his social media to respond.

“I am now convinced more than ever before, that pathological lying is a mental disorder.

The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and failure by a leader to put his team together to harmonise their lies. I weep for my Country, Kenya,” he said in posts.

On his part, Ruto dismissed concerns about political tensions ahead of his planned nine-county tour of the Mt. Kenya region, which will begin on Tuesday. He said the tour aims to update voters on his administration’s progress.

“I am here because I was given a mandate by the people of Kenya, including those from Central Kenya. From tomorrow, it will be clear whether I have fulfilled my promises,” he stated.

Responding to criticism from Gachagua and his allies, Ruto defended his track record, citing infrastructure projects completed under his leadership.

“I have heard some leaders say I have done nothing. But I was the one who initiated the road from Marua, passing through Wamunyoro, where this very critic lives,” he said in a veiled jab at Gachagua.

During a roundtable interview with vernacular stations on Monday, Ruto explained that tensions erupted shortly after taking office, with Gachagua clashing with key figures such as blogger Dennis Itumbi and MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah.

“I asked him, ‘Why are you fighting with Itumbi, your office PA, and these young leaders? What’s the need for such small battles?’” Ruto said.

Ruto said Gachagua’s confrontational approach resulted in hostilities with lawmakers, ultimately costing him his position.

“The MPs were told that unless they bowed down, they would be sent home. In response, they decided to act first,” Ruto explained.

He emphasized that he did not personally advocate for Gachagua’s removal, stating that due process was followed.

“I did not sign anywhere for him to be removed. The law was followed, and those who removed him did so within the legal framework,” he said.

expressed confidence in his long-standing relationship with Mt. Kenya residents, despite recent political turmoil caused by the removal of his former deputy Gachagua. “I have been visiting Mt. Kenya for over 20 years. This is not a friendship of months or days; it is one built over decades. Such a bond cannot be questioned based on a few months of political shifts,” Ruto stated. The President stated that his nine-county touris intended to provide an account of his administration’s work to the region’s voters, who played an important role in his elections. “I am here because I was given a mandate by the people of Kenya, including those from Central Kenya. From tomorrow, it will be evident whether I have fulfilled my promises,” he added.

Addressing criticism from his former deputy, Ruto dismissed claims that he had neglected the region, citing infrastructure projects initiated under his leadership.

“I have heard some leaders claim that I have done nothing. But I was the one who started the road project from Marua, passing through Wamunyoro, where this same critic resides. That road was built under my leadership,” he said, in an apparent reference to Gachagua.

The visit coincides with growing political unrest in Mt. Kenya, with Gachagua establishing himself as the region’s opposition leader following dissatisfaction with the government.

During his tour, Ruto is expected to commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones, and launch new initiatives across Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu counties.