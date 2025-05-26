Gachagua claims Juja MP Koimburi was tortured, injected with dangerous chemical by captors

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Monday claimed Juja Member of Parliament (MP) George Koimburi was tortured by his captors before they dumped him.

Koimburi was allegedly abducted outside a church in Mugutha, Kiambu County, on Sunday.

He was later found dumped at a coffee plantation in Kiambu on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi after visiting the legislator in hospital, Gachagua claimed the MP was found with soft-tissue injuries from being “badly beaten”.

“It is not known where he was taken to, but after a serious search, he was found in a coffee plantation badly beaten. He was taken to hospital and doctors have confirmed that Koimburi was tortured by professionals. He has serious soft tissue injuries,” the former DP said.

He added that the MP lost his voice from the incident due to a dangerous chemical the captors allegedly made him inhale.

“He has lost his voice and some chemical was administered through inhalation; doctors say that chemical has interfered with his vocal cords,” claimed Gachagua.

“Doctors have taken samples to different laboratories and are doing everything within their power to ensure he is out of danger.”

Gachagua, who was impeached last October after falling out with President William Ruto, blamed the reported abduction on “undercover agents” he claims are working for the government to silence opposition politicians.

“We have confirmation that the government has put up a squad to deal with leaders who are against this regime,” he told the press.

Video footage of Sunday’s incident showed Koimburi being driven away in a silver Subaru Forester bearing civilian registration plates after he was captured.

His wife, Ann Koimburi, was also injured during the scuffle.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) denied involvement in the abduction but confirmed that Koimburi has been sought since Friday in connection with alleged land fraud and misuse of Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

The wife said authorities previously took her husband’s phone and vehicle during investigations but failed to provide clarity on his whereabouts.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri denied police were involved in the drama.

He said the MP has been under investigation for a land fraud mattter and a consent to prosecute was issued by the Office of the Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

“On Friday 23rd May, the MP having been fully aware of police intentions to arrest, evaded a dragnet and duped police by escaping using a motor cycle alongside his private security and switched off his

mobile phone.”

“His car had only the driver was arrested before later being released after recording a statement. The Hon. MP only resurfaced today amid the abductions claims,” said Muchiri.

He said oolice from Juja visited the alleged scene which was properly documented.

Meanwhile a special team from DCI headquarters is already working on the purported abduction video and all the circumstances surrounding these allegations with a view of getting conclusively to the bottom of this matter.

“We urge anyone with information regarding the incident shown in the amateur video to report to their nearest police station or contact us via our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, or #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203).”

The team wants to establish who picked him from the scene and how he or she knew he was there.