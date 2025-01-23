Ex-DP Gachagua claims Ruto wrote abusive messages to Muturi after heckling at funeral

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Thursday claimed President William Ruto is harassing Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi over his new defiance towards his regime.

Speaking on a TikTok live session on Thursday, Gachagua pointed out a widespread disaffection towards Ruto’s administration due to his unpopular policies and ‘betrayal’ of the mountain.

He referred to an incident at the burial of Eric Mutugi, son of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti when the mourners shouted CS Muturi as he prepared to read Ruto’s condolence message.

Gachagua claimed that Ruto later wrote abusive messages to Muturi following the incident, accusing him of inciting the people.

“It is unnecessary to harass Muturi. They are saying that he is the one who organised people to reject Ruto’s condolence message. That is not true, CS Muturi was abused by the president,” Gachagua said.

“He wrote very offensive messages, accusing him of inciting people. That is unfair to the CS. It is the people of the mountain who rejected because of betrayal and deception,” he added.

Muturi has been making headlines in the past weeks after he questioned some of the government’s actions regarding abductions.

The move drew criticism from Ruto’s henchmen who have since launched an attack on the CS, calling on him to resign.

He said he was not invited to a cabinet meeting in Kakamega on Tuesday January 21. Other officials said the relationship between Muturi and Ruto is bad that he has not reported to his office for two months.

This boils down to the current political situation in Mt Kenya region where the president seems to be performing poorly.

During the live session, Gachagua pointed out that the mountain would remain united against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

He warned the Western region not to fall prey to his ‘charms’ like the mountain during the campaign period.

“I want to tell Western Kenya to be careful. The president was here for five years and that’s how he convinced us to vote for him so learn from us. Now he doesn’t come here because we know that he cheated and conned us,” he noted.

He talked on the recent meetings held at his Wamunyoro home, arguing that he is collecting views to chart his way forward.

He said holding meetings with political leaders did not amount to an endorsement.

“I said I would consult extensively since I believe in people-centered decisions. I thought by January 31 I would have a good report to give to the people and it is quite challenging because of the number of views that are coming in,” he added.

“My meeting with people is not a form of endorsement. Let the people decide. Others may want to be seen with me so that it can improve their political fortunes, there’s nothing wrong with that but I have opened my doors to everybody. ”

Gachagua has been aggressively attacking Ruto in the past days.