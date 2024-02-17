Gachagua Extends Olive Branch to his ‘Friend of 17-Years and Elder Brother’ Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Saturday extended an olive branch to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he is ready to meet him for the sake of unity.

Gachagua has previously criticised several times blaming him for among others the bad economy in the country.

His Saturday address came as a surprise even as the Mt Kenya region seems to be critical and unhappy with the Kenya Kwanza leadership.

Gachagua and Kenyatta have not seen each other for more than two years.

Government sponsored goons raided Kenyatta linked farm in Ruiru and stole his sheep and destroyed property in what many saw as a retaliation on him.

The two leaders were set to share a podium on Saturday at the burial service of retired Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Zachary King’ori Mwangi in Tetu, Nyeri County.

Gachagua however arrived at the burial of the former police boss after Kenyatta had already left to attend the burial of Amos Kimunya’s wife Anne in Nyandarua.

Gachagua had kicked off the day in Kirinyaga County where he attended a mass burial event of 17 people who died after consuming deadly illicit liquor at Kangai and Kandongu villages of Mwea-West Sub-county before proceeding to King’ori’s burial.

Addressing the mourners at the burial of King’ori , Gachagua expressed his eagerness to meet Kenyatta, whom he described as “a friend, former boss, and elder brother.”

He revealed his disappointment at missing the opportunity to greet Kenyatta in person due to a delay in the event’s schedule.

“I was looking forward to meeting my friend, former boss, and my elder brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Gachagua said. “I wanted to come and greet him because I have not seen him for a while and tell him it is well.”

Despite acknowledging past disagreements, Gachagua emphasized that the elections were over, a new government was in place, and Kenyatta remained their leader. He commended Kenyatta for maintaining a dignified silence and enjoying his retirement peacefully, praising it as a mark of true leadership.

“I instructed leaders from this region that I don’t want to hear anyone attacking him verbally,” Gachagua asserted. “I said let him retire peacefully. If I had met him, I would have told him, so.”

Gachagua highlighted their close relationship spanning 18 years, during which he served as Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant and confidant.

“Myself I stayed with President Uhuru Kenyatta for 18 years as his PA as his confidant as, as his defender. The years we stayed together as friends are 17. The ones we disagreed are two…. The good out ways the bad,” he said.

Despite calls by regional leaders to have the former president involved in unity talks among a section of leaders of Mt Kenya region leaders, the former head of state instead eulogized the departed former senior policeman as an astute serviceman, who served with diligence, earning himself accolades for distinguished service.

He donated Sh1 million towards King’ori Mwangi foundation and pledged to educate his son who is in university.