Gachagua Mourns Elder Sister Eunice Nyangari Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is mourning the death of his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, who passed away in Naro Moru.

Gachagua, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, announced her death in a statement, saying she died on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

He said the family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and Martha Kirigo Gachagua was mourning the loss of their firstborn daughter.

“The family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua is mourning following the passing on of our firstborn sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Naro Moru yesterday,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President described Eunice as a mother figure who had taken care of the family since the death of their mother seven years ago.

He said her passing had left a significant gap in the family, adding that they would miss her guidance, warmth and the memories they shared.

Gachagua also extended his condolences to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider Reriani family.

“I extend my most sincere condolences to her daughter Waithera, her son Murimi, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire Reriani family. My family shares in the pain and grief of each and every one of us,” he said.

The DCP leader said the family was grateful for the 77 years she lived, describing her as a warm and cheerful person who brought happiness to those around her.

“We thank God for the 77 years she lived happily here on earth. We will deeply miss her wise counsel, warmth and the precious moments we shared. Eunice was a happy and warm soul who lit up our hearts,” he said.

He concluded by praying for her soul to rest in peace and for perpetual light to shine upon her.