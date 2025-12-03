Former DP Gachagua now woos Sifuna, Babu Owino to join DCP

Former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday, announced that his political faction is willing to accommodate like-minded politicians seeking to partner with him.

Gachagua said he believes that ODM will swiftly lose popularity if the alleged takeover by Ruto is effected.

“Those in ODM, if you follow William Ruto you will have no seats in Nairobi. He will only get 24,000 votes. He has no support in Nairobi.”

The ex-DP asserted that the DCP party is willing to work with leaders from any ethnic background or affiliation, given that they share similar political ideologies.

He also claimed that the united opposition is confident in clinching all elective seats in the Nairobi region.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi during the welcoming of elected members during the just-concluded by-elections, Gachagua said that leaders who will be affected by the looming split within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are open to join DCP and other parties in the United Opposition.

He also accused President William Ruto of seeking control of the party after the demise of its founder Raila Odinga, opining that it will cripple its political influence across the country and in its stronghold regions.

“William Ruto has destroyed ODM and we are very saddened and he told me, when I was deputy president, that he will finish it. If you allow ODM to be sold to Ruto, Junet Mohamed and Gladys Wanga you will be a minority party. You will only get a few seats in Luo Nyanza,” he claimed.

Junet who has long positioned himself as one of the party’s most outspoken defenders and ODM’s national chairperson Wanga (Homabay governor), have pledged to support Ruto’s administration until 2027 under the broad-based coalition.

However, ODM’s Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino have expressed their reservations against supporting the government, a stance that has won them harsh criticism and the possibility of being ousted.

Gachagua said if they are axed from the party, they can contest under DCP’s ticket in the 2027 General Election.

“Edwin Sifuna you are a good leader. If William Ruto ousts you, you are welcome to DCP. He is a great Senator in Nairobi and I have no problem with DCP supporting Sifunato be the Senator of Nairobi,” Gachaguastated.

“Babu Owino, if you are ousted this is your home, come home. And DCP is the party of Kenyan patriots and if you feel uncomfortable in DCP, come to Wiper, our partner.”

DCP bagged three Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats in the by-elections held on November 27, 2025.

David Wanyoike Warui clinched the Kariobangi North Ward seat, Douglas Makonde won in Narok Town Ward and Aduda Okwiri secured victory in Kisa East Ward.