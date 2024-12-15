Gachagua promises an announcement to ‘reclaim Mt. Kenya’s dignity in 2025’

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday claimed that the November 28, 2024, attack on him in Limuru was an assassination attempt orchestrated by the government, with Kikuyu youths used as a ruse to create the appearance of intra-community conflict.

During a Sunday service at Bahati Church in Ichamara, Murukweini, Nyeri County, Gachagua expressed deep concern about what he described as a deliberate strategy to destabilise the Mt. Kenya region.

“The government has already used Mt. Kenya leaders to achieve their agenda by impeaching me from office. Now, they have turned their focus on inciting the youth, using them as pawns to spark a civil war within the community for their own political advantage,” Gachagua told the congregation.

He said he will make an announcement to help Mt Kenya get the right direction.

“Come January 2025, I will make a significant public announcement that aligns with the wishes of the Mt. Kenya people. Together, we will reclaim our dignity and overcome this betrayal and humiliation,” he declared.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions following his impeachment, which has exacerbated divisions in the Mt. Kenya region.

“If this was not a government plot, why have the perpetrators not been apprehended? Instead, my allies are constantly being harassed to cover up what really happened,” he asserted.

He accused the government of exploiting the Mt. Kenya community for political gain only to discard them later, and vowed to take action to restore the region’s dignity.

“This is a war whose end you do not know. Do not allow yourselves to be used to destroy your own community,” he said.

Gachagua went on to claim that he knew who was behind the Limuru attack and questioned why no arrests had occurred.

He urged the youth to resist manipulation, warning of dire consequences for the region if such conflicts erupted.