Gachagua Responds to Ruto’s Order on Political Goons

Deputy Chief of Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has responded to President William Ruto’s directive instructing Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to crack down on groups accused of causing political violence.

In a letter addressed to IG Kanja, Gachagua claimed that the real problem is not the goons but the police command. He accused senior officers of allowing politicians close to the President to influence police operations.

“Kanja, the matter in your hand is not much about the goons but your police command. You have surrendered this to politicians close to the President. They command the police in civilian clothing to aid goons. We have documented this to you several times,” Gachagua wrote.

He also questioned the sincerity of the President’s directive, urging the IG to stop police officers—who he claims often operate in plain clothes—from escorting or protecting groups accused of causing chaos.

“You must make a decision as IG and make a public statement that the goons who terrorise citizens will no longer get police support under your command,” he said.

Gachagua warned that if police fail to act, citizens will begin arresting the perpetrators themselves and take them to police stations for action.

He further challenged IG Kanja to address past incidents of alleged political attacks, including an incident in Limuru on November 28, 2024, and another in Shamata, Nyandarua, where he says he was teargassed.

Gachagua also claimed that a police file on an attack at Mwiki PCEA Church has been completed but allegedly stalled due to political interference.

According to him, the file implicates an MCA said to be close to President Ruto.