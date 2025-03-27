Gachagua to launch new political party in May, to field candidates in all positions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Thursday called on Kenyans to support his new political party, set to be launched in May this year.

He promised it will be the best alternative to the ruling Kenya Kwanza.

Gachagua said the party will field candidates for all positions, with the goal of sending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) packing.

Gachagua revealed that the new party will have strong leadership from Kajiado, with the national chairman hailing from the county.

“We are launching a political party and people from Kajiado will lead it. We will announce the formation in May this year and we will sponsor all candidates from the president to the MCA. Are you ready?” he said.

He spoke in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Gachagua took a swipe at president William Ruto, accusing him of making empty promises. This came ahead of his planned tour to Central Kenya next week.

Gachagua is now embracing a broader narrative, calling for unity among Kenyans and an end to ethnic divisions. Several leaders in Kajiado, including Kajiado Senator Lenku Seki and Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, have been strong supporters of Gachagua’s political ambitions, with Gachagua banking on his selection of a party chairman from the region to boost his popularity further.

He has been blunt with the government accusing it of graft.