Gachagua: Why My Office Needs Millions

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has clarified the need for additional funds for his office in the upcoming financial year, addressing misconceptions surrounding the requested budget.

Responding to media reports suggesting his office sought billions for renovations, the Deputy President emphasized that the actual request amounted to Sh300 million solely for renovation purposes.

These renovations are intended for his office and official residences located in Karen and Mombasa.

Gachagua explained that the infrastructure, including his Nairobi office and the Mombasa residence, has not received significant attention for over 15 years.

The allocated funds are aimed at addressing long-standing maintenance and improvement needs to ensure functional and conducive working environments, he elucidated.

“A request for Sh300 million for the renovation of the Harambee House Annex Office, Official Residence in Karen and the Official Residence in Mombasa,” the DP said.

“The Harambee House Annex Office and Mombasa Residence have been neglected over 15 years affecting critical areas of habitability, safety and security.”

In addition to clarifying the renovation budget, the former Mathira MP highlighted that he had specifically requested Sh100 million for the acquisition of new motor vehicles.

This allocation is intended to upgrade the transportation fleet associated with his office, ensuring efficient mobility and support for official duties.

“For the last 10 years, the Office of The Deputy President has heavily relied on old, and refurbished vehicles which are costly to maintain, compromising service delivery,” he said.

Gachagua underscored that misrepresenting facts and figures undermines objectivity and transparency.