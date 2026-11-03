Gaming Operators Ask Senate to Annul Gambling Control Regulations 2026

The Association of Gaming Operators-Kenya (AGOK) has urged the Senate to annul the Gambling Control Regulations, 2026, citing alleged procedural irregularities and provisions it says could unfairly burden licensed operators.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation on Tuesday, AGOK, through its Vice Chairperson Paul Mutegi, called on the committee to annul specific provisions and recommend amendments to the regulations.

The association also urged the Senate to ensure that licensed gaming operators are protected from a regulatory vacuum during the review process.

AGOK argued that the regulations were not developed in accordance with the procedural requirements set out in Part II of the Statutory Instruments Act.

It further claimed that several provisions were inconsistent with the Act and other written laws, raising concerns under Part III of the legislation.

The association also challenged the fees and minimum capital requirements introduced under the regulations, arguing that they were excessively high and could amount to taxation or create unnecessary barriers to entry rather than simply recovering regulatory costs.

Mutegi told the committee that AGOK had previously raised its concerns with the Executive but had yet to receive a response through the proposed stakeholder engagement process.

“AGOK has raised these matters with the Executive. It wrote to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary on 15 July 2026 and again on 6 August 2026. The Office forwarded the concerns to the Gambling Regulatory Authority on 11 August 2026 and proposed a round-table discussion. However, no engagements have taken place to date, despite AGOK’s requests,” Mutegi submitted.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jockey Club of Kenya, Ben Lawrence, also appeared before the committee to present his organisation’s views on the regulations.

Lawrence, whose organisation manages Thoroughbred horse racing in Kenya, raised concerns over what he described as inadequate public participation during the development of the regulations.

He argued that even where stakeholders had been consulted, their submissions and recommendations had not been adequately considered in the final regulations.

Following the presentations, the Senate committee resolved to engage additional stakeholders before preparing a comprehensive and inclusive report for consideration by the House.

The further consultations are expected to help the committee assess the concerns raised by gaming operators and other industry stakeholders before making its recommendations.