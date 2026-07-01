Gang breaks into car, steals Sh470,000 after bank withdrawal in Kayole

Police in Kayole are investigating the theft of Sh470,000 that was stolen from a locked pickup shortly after the owner withdrew the money from a bank in Buruburu, Nairobi.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. after the victim withdrew Sh470,000 from an Equity Bank branch in Buruburu before driving his Isuzu D-Max pickup to Kayole Junction.

The victim parked the vehicle at a Shell petrol station and left the cash hidden behind the driver’s seat while he went shopping at a nearby supermarket.

He later withdrew an additional Sh30,000 from an M-Pesa outlet before returning to the vehicle.

On his return, he found the driver’s door open and the Sh470,000 missing.

CCTV footage retrieved from the petrol station allegedly captured a vehicle believed to have followed the victim from the bank. The suspects were seen opening the driver’s door and stealing the cash before driving away.

This is the latest such incident to happen amid police investigations. Police believe the gang had prior information on the cash. It is suspected the gang trailed the victim from the bank. Police said they were investigating to know if the gang was lurking in the banking hall and monitoring transactions before they trailed him and struck.

Such past incidents have revealed the gangs hang in banks before they strike later on. Police say they have established an insider job is part of the reasons such incidents are happening. Teams of detectives are investigating the incidents amid an increase.

At least a case of stealing of cash from Kenyans after leaving banks has been happening weekly in the worrying trend.