Gang Shoots Wall to Prove They Have Real Gun in Robbery in Vihiga

A gang attacked and robbed petrol station attendants in Luanda, Vihiga County and robbed them of Sh110,000.

And to prove they had a real gun, they shot at the wall of a structure hosting the petrol station in the Monday night drama.

Police and the attendants said the gang of two arrived at Samwenya filling station riding on a motorcycle. The attendants said the gang demanded to have their motorcycle be filled with fuel worth Sh1,000.

It was then one of them drew a pistol and threatened the fuel attendant. The suspect directed the attendant to take them to the owner’s office and he heeded.

They found the owner and another person counting the day’s sales amounting to Sh110,000 and grabbed the same. The attendants said it was at that moment the gunman shot on the wall before they jumped onto the motorcycle and escaped.

Nobody was injured during the incident. Police visited the scene and recovered a spent cartridge of 38mm. Police say they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and seriously injured in a robbery in the Spring Valley area, Nairobi. A gang dressed in security guards uniforms raided a private home on Tuesday night and stole jewelry valued at Sh100,000 along Kitisuru road.

Witnesses said both of them were wearing face masks and one was armed with a pistol. They first got hold of a guard on duty by pointing the gun at him and went to the parking yard and found a son of the owner of the home who was parking his vehicle and commanded him at gun point to open the door.

They gained entry and commanded them to lie down together. It was then that they shot one Nikit Arun on the right side of the chest and escaped through the fence leaving the uniform they were wearing behind.

The victim was rushed to MP Shah Hospital while at the scene one spent cartridge of 9mm was recovered, police said. Police said two guards who were on duty have been arrested to help in investigations.